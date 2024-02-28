Coconut Sugar Market to Reach $408.7 Million by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Health-Conscious Alternatives

Allied Market Research unveils the latest findings on the coconut sugar market, projecting it to reach $408.7 million by 2031 with a robust CAGR of 5.5%.

Rise in innovation in the product line and increase in the influence of advertisement are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the coconut sugar market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Coconut Sugar Market," the coconut sugar market size was valued at $243.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $408.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

One of the leading factors that influence the growth of the coconut sugar market is the rise in demand for coconut sugar and other coconut byproducts in the market due to its efficiency in combating multiple diseases. Coconut sugar has been consumed in many countries and is efficient in treating intestinal disorders, cancer, anemia, constipation, bone health, allergies, heart health, bacterial infections, night blindness, intoxication, sexual disorders, and other ailments. The health benefits of coconut sugar also include the prevention of bacterial growth. In addition, coconut sugar and coconut byproducts are also called medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). These fatty acids are well-known to decrease the risk of heart disease and control blood cholesterol levels. Lauric acid, the main MCFA in coconut, has excellent antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties, also called medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). These fatty acids are well-known to decrease the risk of heart disease and control blood cholesterol levels. Lauric acid, the main MCFA in coconut, has excellent antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties.

The demand for coconut-based beverages has been growing in the past, owing to the growth of vegan and health-conscious consumers. These products are primarily prepared with ingredients such as coconut sugar and coconut milk. Players have coconut sugar market opportunities to manufacture coconut sugar and milk beverages such as refreshment drinks, energy drinks, and milkshakes with enhanced taste and flavor. A new flavor can be added to beverages, which leads to product innovation. Food & beverage manufacturers have been investing in R&D to enhance the characteristics, taste, or nutritional value of coconut products and coconut-based food & beverage products. This helps gain consumer attraction with increased coconut sugar market demand. The new taste and flavor would join new consumers in the coming years.

The coconut sugar market is segmented into form, end user, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of form, the coconut sugar industry is categorized into organic coconut sugar and conventional coconut sugar. On the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into food & beverage, cosmetic, and personal care products. Based on sales channels, it is fragmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channels, and business-to-business. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and the rest of LAMEA).

The players operating in the global coconut sugar market have adopted various developmental strategies, including but not limited to product launches, geographical expansion, and acquisitions, to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the Coconut Sugar Market Analysis are The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd., The Divine Foods, Franklin Baker, Coco Sugar Indonesia, Big Tree Farm, NOW Foods, Nutiva Inc., Madhava Ltd., AGRIM PTE LTD., Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Koperasi Nirasatria, Singabera, Treelife, Groovy Food Company Ltd., Connecticut Coconut Company, Betterbody Foods, and Wholesome Sweetener Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

→ By form, conventional coconut sugar is dominant around the globe, as production and availability are higher for this segment. However, the organic segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the coconut sugar market forecast period.

→ By end user, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2021, with a CAGR of 5.2%.

→ Based on application, the the personal care segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is estimated to reach $256.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%. However, the the cosmetic segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

→ By distribution channel, the business-to-business segment held the maximum coconut sugar market share in 2021, with a CAGR of 5.2%. However, e-commerce is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

→ Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the coconut sugar market in 2021, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

