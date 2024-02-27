Submit Release
CDT Europe Joins EPD and Civil Liberties Union for Europe in Outlining Still-Needed Improvements for EU Regulation on Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising

The Centre for Democracy & Technology (CDT Europe) has joined the European Partnership for Democracy and the Civil Liberties Union for Europe (Liberties) in a joint statement in light of the adoption of the EU Regulation on Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising by the European Parliament. 

Whilst welcoming the introduction of new measures to bring more transparency to the political advertising ecosystem, the statement outlines key recommendations on how lawmakers can still improve the law to ensure stronger safeguards to protect political expression and participation in elections.

Read the full letter here.

