Road OPEN RT 22A - Bridport

ROUTE 22A IN BRIDPORT IS NOW BACK OPEN

 

Sent: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 6:33 PM
State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven VSP Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT Route 22A in the area of Hemenway Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

