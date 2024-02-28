Road OPEN RT 22A - Bridport

ROUTE 22A IN BRIDPORT IS NOW BACK OPEN

From: Stevens, Skylar via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 6:33 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road CLOSED RT 22A - Bridport

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven VSP Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 22A in the area of Hemenway Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.