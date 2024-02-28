Road OPEN RT 22A - Bridport
ROUTE 22A IN BRIDPORT IS NOW BACK OPEN
From: Stevens, Skylar via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 6:33 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road CLOSED RT 22A - Bridport
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven VSP Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 22A in the area of Hemenway Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.