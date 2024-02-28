Commercial Satellite Imaging Market 2031, Insights Growth with Top Players At a CAGR of 11.3%

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

By application, the geospatial data acquisition & mapping segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Surged usage of satellite data in smart cities and connected vehicles along with rise in application in defense and government services fuel the global commercial satellite imaging market growth.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Application (Geospatial data acquisition & mapping, Urban Planning & Development, Disaster Management, Energy & Natural Resource Management, Surveillance & Security, Defense & Intelligence and Other) and End User (Government, Military & Defense, Forestry and Agriculture, Energy, Civil Engineering and Archaeology, Transportation and Logistics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟗.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Satellite imaging offers geospatial products and services for most government agencies and defense authorities for security-related applications. With high image quality and precision, satellite imaging is a proven source of information for any government or defense authorities, which helps in maximizing security programs. In addition, the information extracted from satellite images helps the local governments to better assess real-life situations. This, in turn, contributes toward developing live-saving and property-protection programs and enhance the future economic stability of their respective communities.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in usage of satellite data in smart cities development and connected vehicles, surge in dependence on location-based services, and increase in applications in government and defense services drive the growth of the global commercial satellite imaging market. However, stringent government regulations regarding usage of satellites and limited availability of aerial imaging restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in incorporation of new technologies is projected to open new opportunities in the next few years.

Aerial imaging services are majorly adopted for business and personal commercial use, owing to their low cost as compared to satellite imagery. Furthermore, the data captured by these services is most recent as in some cases old satellites may not be able to reflect the most recent changes or developments. In addition, the resolution and clarity of aerial images are likely to be higher, which makes the real-time situation easier to understand. These advantages of aerial imaging services are expected to restrain the growth of the global commercial satellite market.

Satellites usually provide images with a resolution of 50 cm. However, efforts are being made by the leading players in the market to decrease the image resolution limit to 30 cm in the coming years. On the other hand, digital aerial cameras can capture images with a resolution of up to 25 mm (2.5 cm). Vexcel Corp. provides aerial photography with 6.50 cm resolution, and GeoEye-1 provides panchromatic imagery of 0.41 m resolution. Thus, advanced features offered by aerial imaging when compared to satellite imaging majorly restrains the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐆𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐎 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏, 𝐈𝐍𝐂, 𝐌𝐀𝐗𝐀𝐑 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐂, 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒𝐊𝐘 𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐁𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐖, 𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐙𝐈𝐎 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄, 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐀𝐓 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐍.𝐕, 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐄𝐓 𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐂, 𝐄𝐔𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐄 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐆, 𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏

Based on application, the geospatial data acquisition & mapping segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global commercial satellite imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to wide range of applications in various sectors such as environmental condition analysis, archaeology, mining study, and formation of maps and charts. However, the defense & intelligence segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in investments from public sectors.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global commercial satellite imaging market, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is due to high adoption of satellite imagery among government and military agencies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise adoption of commercial satellite imaging in various end use sectors in the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By end user, the government segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021.

By region, North America contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA in 2021.

