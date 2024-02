Commercial Satellite Imaging Market 2031, Insights Growth with Top Players At a CAGR of 11.3%

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

By application, the geospatial data acquisition & mapping segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Surged usage of satellite data in smart cities and connected vehicles along with rise in application in defense and government services fuel the global commercial satellite imaging market growth.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Application (Geospatial data acquisition & mapping, Urban Planning & Development, Disaster Management, Energy & Natural Resource Management, Surveillance & Security, Defense & Intelligence and Other) and End User (Government, Military & Defense, Forestry and Agriculture, Energy, Civil Engineering and Archaeology, Transportation and Logistics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030." According to the report, ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ‘ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ‘% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1751

Satellite imaging offers geospatial products and services for most government agencies and defense authorities for security-related applications. With high image quality and precision, satellite imaging is a proven source of information for any government or defense authorities, which helps in maximizing security programs. In addition, the information extracted from satellite images helps the local governments to better assess real-life situations. This, in turn, contributes toward developing live-saving and property-protection programs and enhance the future economic stability of their respective communities.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in usage of satellite data in smart cities development and connected vehicles, surge in dependence on location-based services, and increase in applications in government and defense services drive the growth of the global commercial satellite imaging market. However, stringent government regulations regarding usage of satellites and limited availability of aerial imaging restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in incorporation of new technologies is projected to open new opportunities in the next few years.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-satellite-imaging-market/purchase-options

Aerial imaging services are majorly adopted for business and personal commercial use, owing to their low cost as compared to satellite imagery. Furthermore, the data captured by these services is most recent as in some cases old satellites may not be able to reflect the most recent changes or developments. In addition, the resolution and clarity of aerial images are likely to be higher, which makes the real-time situation easier to understand. These advantages of aerial imaging services are expected to restrain the growth of the global commercial satellite market.

Satellites usually provide images with a resolution of 50 cm. However, efforts are being made by the leading players in the market to decrease the image resolution limit to 30 cm in the coming years. On the other hand, digital aerial cameras can capture images with a resolution of up to 25 mm (2.5 cm). Vexcel Corp. provides aerial photography with 6.50 cm resolution, and GeoEye-1 provides panchromatic imagery of 0.41 m resolution. Thus, advanced features offered by aerial imaging when compared to satellite imaging majorly restrains the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

๐†๐€๐‹๐ˆ๐‹๐„๐Ž ๐†๐‘๐Ž๐”๐, ๐ˆ๐๐‚, ๐Œ๐€๐—๐€๐‘ ๐“๐„๐‚๐‡๐๐Ž๐‹๐Ž๐†๐ˆ๐„๐’ ๐ˆ๐๐‚, ๐๐‹๐€๐‚๐Š๐’๐Š๐˜ ๐†๐‹๐Ž๐๐€๐‹ ๐‹๐‹๐‚, ๐’๐๐€๐‚๐„๐Š๐๐Ž๐–, ๐“๐„๐‹๐„๐’๐๐€๐™๐ˆ๐Ž ๐ ๐‘๐€๐๐‚๐„, ๐‡๐€๐‘๐‘๐ˆ๐’ ๐‚๐Ž๐‘๐๐Ž๐‘๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐, ๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐†๐„๐’๐€๐“ ๐ˆ๐๐“๐„๐‘๐๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐€๐‹ ๐.๐•, ๐๐‹๐€๐๐„๐“ ๐‹๐€๐๐’ ๐ˆ๐๐‚, ๐„๐”๐‘๐Ž๐๐„๐€๐ ๐’๐๐€๐‚๐„ ๐ˆ๐Œ๐€๐†๐ˆ๐๐†, ๐”๐‘๐“๐‡๐„๐‚๐€๐’๐“ ๐‚๐Ž๐‘๐

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1751

Based on application, the geospatial data acquisition & mapping segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global commercial satellite imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to wide range of applications in various sectors such as environmental condition analysis, archaeology, mining study, and formation of maps and charts. However, the defense & intelligence segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in investments from public sectors.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global commercial satellite imaging market, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is due to high adoption of satellite imagery among government and military agencies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise adoption of commercial satellite imaging in various end use sectors in the region.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

By application, the geospatial data acquisition & mapping segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By end user, the government segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021.

By region, North America contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA in 2021.

๐‚๐ก๐ž๐œ๐ค ๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐Œ๐‘ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

๐€๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerial-imaging-market-to-reach-8-52-bn-globally-by-2030-at-14-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301467316.html

๐’๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐๐š๐ฒ๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satellite-payload-market-to-reach-17-6-billion-globally-by-2030-at-8-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301467903.html

๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐’๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-satellite-market-to-reach-13-71-billion-globally-by-2030-at-16-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301471345.html