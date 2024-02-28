Submit Release
POLICE STAGE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EVENT AT KUKUM STATION

 

Members of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), Australian Federal Police (AFP), RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) and the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) staged a joint community engagement event at Kukum on 15 February 2024.

Over 400 residents from communities in and around the Kukum area took part in the community event. They include residents from Fishery village, Woodford, Mbua Valley, Bahai and Saint Nicholas area.

The aim of the event was to engage with members of Honiara communities around Kukum in the lead up to the National General Elections (NGE) scheduled for 17 April 2024.

A barbeque and sport activities were staged aimed at fostering relationships between police officers and residents. RSIPF officers conducted a drone capability and Fire-Rescue display and officers of Kukum Traffic Centre used the opportunity to conduct traffic awareness activities.

RSIPF Director of Traffic, Superintendent William Foufaka, thanked RAPPP and SIAF for arranging the community engagement event.

“It is crucial that the community and police work together to ensure we have a safe, secure and peaceful NGE. The National Traffic Department will continue to conduct community engagements in the lead up to the NGE,” Superintendent Foufaka said.

Similar engagement events are being planned for communities around Naha, Henderson and White River Police Stations.

