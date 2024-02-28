Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: WVDOH has patched enough miles to reach Europe

​​​



CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) continue to take advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season.

Since Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 24,551 potholes along 3,860 miles of road. That’s far enough to go from Charleston to Europe, and covers most of Spain and half of France.

As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

Asphalt plants in St. Albans, Princeton, and Morgantown remain open the week of Monday, February 26, 2024, allowing the WVDOH to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, include:

WV 85, WV 3, Riverside Drive, and the Danville Bypass, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, US 60, WV 622, WV 501, Tuppers Creek Road, Thorofare Road, Rutledge Road, and Shadyside Road, Kanawha County.

Jerry’s Run Road and Poindexter Road, Mason County.

WV 869, WV 62, and Clendenin Creek Road, Putnam County.

US 60 and WV 10, Cabell County.

US 250, State Road Fork, and Pricketts Creek, Marion County.

Miracle Run Road and Burroughs Street, Monongalia County.

WV 7, Preston County.

US 119, Taylor County.

US 60, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

WV 12 and Hillsdale Road, Monroe County.

WV 20, Nicholas County.

WV 83, McDowell County.

Hackett Ridge Road, Mercer County.

US 19, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.





