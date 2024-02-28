Lane Closure on County Route 1, Big Sandy River Road, Beginning Wednesday, February 28, 2024
WAYNE COUNTY, WV – There will be a temporary lane closure on County Route 1 (Big Sandy River Road) approximately 0.5 miles north of US 52 and 1.3 miles south of Kenova, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to install a piling wall.
One lane traffic will be maintained by signal lights. Work is scheduled to be completed by July 2024.
Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.