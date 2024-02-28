Lane Closure on County Route 1, Big Sandy River Road, Beginning Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Page Content

WAYNE COUNTY, WV – There will be a temporary lane closure on County Route 1 (Big Sandy River Road) approximately 0.5 miles north of US 52 and 1.3 miles south of Kenova, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to install a piling wall.

One lane traffic will be maintained by signal lights. Work is scheduled to be completed by July 2024.

Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedu​les, and avoid the area if possible.

Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.



​​