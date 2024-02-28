OHIO COUNTY, WV – A portion of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70, in Wheeling, at milepost 6.0, will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday February 27, 2024, for electric line repair. Traffic will be maintained by message boards. Motorists are advised to slow down, expect delays, and follow detours.
Alternate Route: Use US 40.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Closures on Eastbound and Westbound Interstate 70, in Wheeling, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.