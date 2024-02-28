Submit Release
Lane Closures on Eastbound and Westbound Interstate 70, in Wheeling, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

​​OHIO COUNTY, WV – A portion of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70, in Wheeling, at milepost 6.0, will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday February 27, 2024, for electric line repair.  Traffic will be maintained by message boards. Motorists are advised to slow down, expect delays, and follow detours.

 

Alternate Route: Use US 40.

 

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

