Alternating Lane Closures on WV 9, in Berkeley County, Beginning Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Page Content

There will be alternating lane closures on WV 9, at the intersection with Lutz Avenue, in Berkeley County, beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, through 7 a.m. on Thursday, February 29, 2024, to allow for traffic signal installations. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Flaggers and signs will be in place to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​