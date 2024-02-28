U.S. Environmental Testing Market Growth 2030 Leading Key Players - Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, etc

US environmental testing Market Size Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

The government invests in advanced testing gear. Population rise raises eco-awareness. Industry growth and strict regulations drive the US Environmental Testing market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US environmental testing market is witnessing growth because of rapid industrialization and ever-growing infrastructure activities. The presence of huge farmland and fast food culture in the US is another factor for the demand for environmental testing due to the utilization of fertilizers, and food additives. The presence of a huge population and increasing disposal of income among the people to buy commercial products is another factor driving the market growth. In addition, the increase in the investment of the government to curb environmental degradation is another factor that will provide an opportunity for the development of the market. Hence, the presence of contaminants in the environment in various sectors drives the US environmental testing market growth. The US environmental testing market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Environmental testing is a process where specific methods are used to detect and analyze contaminants in the environment. Environment sampling and analysis results are used to make decisions regarding the cleanup of contaminated areas and water distribution systems to protect public health in case of chemical, biological, or radiological contamination incidents. These samples are collected from air, water, soil, and other areas.

An increase in awareness among the citizens and the government regarding environmental degradation compared to the past decade drives the growth of the market. The presence of huge agricultural farms along with technological development in the U.S has led to the application of scientific farming hence, increasing the demand for soil testing. An increase in awareness among people regarding health drives the growth of the pharmaceutical and medical market in this country. The aforementioned factors drive the growth of the U.S. environmental testing market.

The U.S. Environmental Testing industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

An increase in the investment of the government, as well as private institutions to improve the environmental conditions, drives the market growth. The presence of high competition and the need for huge capital for the operation of the company is hampering the development of the market. In addition, the lack of a skilled workforce and shortage of equipment used for environmental testing hinder the market growth. Testing procedures require good equipment that ensures good cooperation between manufacturing companies and government testing services to drive the market. These services are not fulfilled, owing to a lack of expertise that hampers the usage of environmental testing equipment.

The US environmental testing market is segmented based on sample, contaminant, and technology. Depending on the sample, it is classified into wastewater, air, soil, and water. Based on contaminants, it is fragmented into organic compounds, microbiological contaminants, residues, heavy metals, and solids. By technology, it is divided into the conventional method and the rapid method.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- By technology, the rapid method segment garnered 80% of the market share in 2020.

- By sample, the wastewater segment contributed nearly 50% of market revenue in 2020.

- By contaminant, organic compounds segment dominated the US environmental testing market share by 46% in 2020.

