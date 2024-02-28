2 Lots (1.12± Ac.) w/Bull Run Mtn Views in Prince William County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that an on line auction is set for 1.12± acres on top of Bull Run Mountain with amazing scenic views in Prince William County VA on Tuesday, March 5.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on 1.12± acres on top of Bull Run Mountain with amazing scenic views for miles in Prince William County, VA, on Tuesday, March 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“1.12± acres with unique investment opportunities in Prince William County awaits a new owner,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“The property is centrally located in NOVA just 3 miles from Rt. 15, 7.5 miles from Rt. 50 (Gilbert's Corner) and 8.5 miles from I-66,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
On-line Biddings Begins to Close – Tuesday, March 5 at 2:00PM Eastern
Property Address -- 2408 & 2410 Lookout Rd., Haymarket, VA 20169
2 lots totaling 1.12± acres on top of Bull Run Mountain (sold for one price). Lots measure .55± and .57± acres each.
• Special use permit in place for a tower and there is electricity at the property
• There is a structure on the property that houses electric meter & radio equipment. The fencing surrounding the existing tower and the tower need repair.
• Bordered by National Park land
• If you would like to preview the property, please use a 4 wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle.
• This property is a dream find for the ham radio enthusiasts, potential tower income possibilities or mountain top get-away ideal for a tiny house.
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram