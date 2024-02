TRAFFIC ALERT INTERSTATE 91 S IN FAIRLEE VT AREA EXIT 16 SOUTH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST JOHNSBURY BARRACKS/BRADFORD OUTPOST

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

AT THIS TIME ,INTERSTATE 91 SOUTH BOUND AT EXIT 16 WILL BE SHUTTING DOWN AND TRAFFIC WILL BE DIVERTED ONTO RTE 5 [EXIT 15 AND SOUTH WILL BE OPEN] DUE TO DEBRIS/ROCKS IN THE ROADWAY. VTRANS /AOT AND VERMONT STATE POLICE ARE BOTH IN THE AREA. THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR THE IMMEDIATE FUTURE WITH NO TIME SPECIFICITY AS OF YET. NO ONE HAS BEEN INJURED BY THIS AT THIS TIME. UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.