Escaping overtourism in Japan: travel writers head off the beaten path to Kochi Prefecture
Kochi Castle, dating back to the 17th century, is the only castle in Japan that still has its original tower and main keep.
With 25 million visitors in 2023, Japan's major cities are getting crowded. Travel writers search for alternative options, like Kochi Prefecture in Shikoku.TOKYO, JAPAN, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan, touted as the top destination travelers wished to visit after COVID-19, has swiftly regained its footing, with 25 million visitors (just under 80% of pre-COVID levels) visiting the country in 2023.
While businesses from hotels to freelance tour guides breathe a sigh of relief, locals and experienced travelers are seeing streets of major draws such as Tokyo. Kyoto and Osaka filled with visitors, and are on the lookout for less crowded alternatives.
Repeat visitors to the country, often hailing from neighboring countries like Australia, Singapore or Taiwan, have begun hunting for spots off the busy Golden Route, seeking deeper experiences just far off the beaten path enough that they aren’t competing for tables and views.
To cater to this new need, travel writers are going out in search of a different, less commercial experience, and have landed on the island of Shikoku, which was chosen for Lonely Planet's Best in Travel list in 2022.
The smallest of Japan’s four main islands, it has the benefit of distance while still benefiting from good train connections to cities like Osaka and sunny Okayama.
The southernmost of the four prefectures in Shikoku is Kochi, which stretches along the Pacific Coast and combines the delights of outdoor adventures in a surprising variety of natural landscapes and a long history of welcoming ohenro, pilgrims walking the 1200km Shikoku 88 Temple Pilgrimage, with a taste of pre-tourism boom Japan.
Adventure travel writer Annika Hipple visited the southern retreat and notes, “Kochi is such a beautiful, diverse prefecture, but it seems to fly under the radar as far as international tourists go. It really deserves to be better known. The region’s crystal-clear rivers, forest-covered mountains and variety of other landscapes make it a fantastic destination for a wide range of outdoor activities. There are also rich artisan traditions, interesting temples and excellent opportunities to sample local and regional cuisine.”
What many travelers don’t realize is that the welcome in places like Kochi is completely different, as they are not inundated with tourists, and so are actually happy to see you and excited to share information about their hometown.
Kochi not only attracts adventurous travelers, but has also seen an influx of international folks choosing the nature-rich prefecture as their new home. Annika notes that another highlight of her visit was meeting artisans such as Ken Mukai, who left his native California to start a craft beer brewery in the town of Niyodogawacho, and Dutch-born Rogier Uitenboogaart, who has been making traditional Japanese washi paper in the mountain town of Yusuhara for four decades.
Kochi City is the prefecture’s main hub, with an airport with regular flights from major airports like Haneda, Osaka and Fukuoka, and the main station with both local and express trains that connect with other sightseeing spots around the prefecture.
The prefectural capital makes an excellent base for exploring. “In Kochi City I particularly enjoyed beautiful Kochi Castle, which dates from the 17th century and is worth visiting for both its fascinating history and its panoramic views. Later I had dinner at one of the food stalls in Hirome Market, which was bustling with locals enjoying everything from local seafood to international foods like kimchi and tikka masala.” A quick bus ride takes visitors to nearby Mt.Godai, home to the flower-filled Makino Botanical Garden and nearby Chikurinji Temple, one of the stops on the 88 temple pilgrimage around the island.
Until recently there was limited English-language support outside of the capital of Kochi City, but boutique travel agency Kochi Escapes has filled the void, and provides a number of outdoor adventures and tours for those who want to explore beyond the capital. "My favorite experiences included hiking through the Nakatsu Gorge to the lovely Uryu Falls in Niyodogawacho and e-biking in the Shikoku Karsts, a rocky, mostly treeless plateau with gorgeous views near Yusuhara,” says Annika. The Shimanto River valley is a popular route for cyclists, who can bike from the source of the river all the way to the sea while following quiet agricultural roads and getting views of timeless landscapes and Japan’s last free flowing river.
If you are pondering a trip to Kochi you may want to hurry, as beginning in 2024 a number of cruise lines will be stopping in port, and the secret will soon be out.
