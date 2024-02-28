PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release

February 27, 2024 Bong Go highlights Tech-Voc education and training in helping bridge gaps in PH labor market as he aids TESDA grads in Cebu City During the awarding ceremony and distribution of allowances for Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) students at the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City on Friday, February 23, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the critical need to keep the country's workforce competitive and well-equipped amid the rapidly evolving global digital economy, which is significantly transforming labor markets around the world. He has championed technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to bridge the skill gaps in the country's labor market. "The skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field," Go remarked in a video message. Go's efforts extend beyond mere advocacy for TVET. He has also filed Senate Bill No. 2115, aiming to institutionalize TVET and livelihood programs, particularly for rehabilitated drug dependents, further showcasing his holistic approach to workforce development and social reintegration. As part of his support, Go's Malasakit Team in coordination with Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, provided the beneficiaries with food packs, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. In his message, Go also promoted the Malasakit Centers program. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged Cebuanos to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers in the province if they need medical assistance from the government. In Cebu City, residents may visit Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), Cebu City Medical Center, and St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital. There are also Malasakit Centers at Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, and Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City. Go principally sponsored and authored the Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, aimed to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. According to DOH, the 159 Malasakit Centers have assisted around ten million Filipinos. Go also expressed his support for constructing Super Health Centers nationwide, including 21 centers in the province. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, along with backing from the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa and collaborative efforts from local government units and fellow legislators, ample funding was secured in the national budgets the past three years for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers. Go has been a staunch supporter of numerous projects in the province. These include the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madrilejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela, and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City. In Cebu City, Go supported the rehabilitation and expansion of a multipurpose building in Brgy. Duljo Fatima is constructing a new multipurpose building in Bahay Silangan and acquiring a mini dump truck.