PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release

February 27, 2024 Celebrating a century of care: Bong Go commends Laguna Medical Center on its 100th Anniversary Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, for its service to the community, as he personally attended its 100th Anniversary celebration on Monday, February 26 as guest of honor and speaker. The event commenced with a ceremonial wreath-laying to honor Dr. Roman Kamatoy, the inaugural chief of Laguna Medical Center. This gesture served not only to recognize Dr. Kamatoy's pivotal role in the establishment and development of the hospital but also to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of all its former and current hospital's staff. The celebration was attended by Governor Ramil Hernandez, Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Board Member Magtangol Jose 'JM' Carait III, and Laguna Medical Center Chief of Hospital Dr. Judy Rondilla, among others. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted in his speech the commitment of Laguna Medical Center to providing quality healthcare services to its patients as well as his continuing support for the improvement of public health facilities nationwide that primarily cater to poor and indigent patients. "Sa loob ng isang daang taon, naging saksi ang Laguna Medical Center sa maraming pagbabago at hamon sa ating public health. Sa bawat pagsubok, hindi matatawaran ang katatagan at kakayahan ng bawat isa sa inyo na magbigay ng de-kalidad na serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan," he said, emphasizing the importance of the hospital's role in the community. The senator took the opportunity to commend every member of the hospital staff, from the doctors and nurses to the utility workers, for their dedication and hard work. "Alam n'yo ang dapat po nating pasalamatan ngayong araw na ito ay hindi po kaming mga pulitiko. Ang dapat nating pasalamatan ngayon ay ang lahat po ng mga medical frontliners," Go stated, acknowledging the collective effort it takes to maintain such a high standard of care. "Lahat po 'yan, pati mga utility men, lahat po pati security guards. Sa panahon ng pandemya kayo po ang nagsakripisyo. 'Yung iba sa inyo nagbuwis ng buhay. Kaya parati ko po kayong ipaglalaban sa Senado," he underscored. Known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to communities in need, Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the healthcare sector, promising to continue backing the Laguna Medical Center and similar institutions to the best of his capacity. He recognized the importance of ensuring that the hospital and its staff have the necessary resources to continue their mission of saving lives and serving the community. To mark the centennial celebration, Go took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the hospital's exhibition. This exhibit featured a curated collection of photographs that chronicled a century of unwavering service to its community, highlighting the institution's long-standing commitment to healthcare excellence and community support. Go also promoted the Malasakit Center located within the hospital premises, which he also inspected on the same day. This center is part of a nationwide program to provide underprivileged patients with easier access to medical assistance from the government. The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go in 2018, was institutionalized through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, a legislation he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. In Laguna, there is another Malasakit Center at San Pablo City General Hospital. According to the Department of Health (DOH), the 159 Malasakit Centers have already helped more or less ten million Filipinos. Meanwhile, Go personally served meals to several patients and watchers while emphasizing the importance of proper nutrition in promoting their well-being. In addition, Go mentioned his advocacy of establishing more Super Health Centers in grassroots communities including 13 in the province to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to the people. "Ang ikinaganda nito, ilalagay po ito sa mga strategic areas (kaya) 'yung mga buntis, minor cases, konsulta, ang primary care ng universal healthcare ay (pwedeng) d'yan na po gagawin sa mga Super Health Center," said Go in an interview after the event. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, along with backing from the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa and collaborative efforts from local government units and fellow legislators, ample funding was secured in the national budgets the past three years for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers. "Isang paraan na ilapit natin 'yung serbisyo medical sa ating mga kababayan. Dahil bawat Pilipino naman po lahat tayo ay miyembro ng PhilHealth, (kaya) pwede na kayong magpakonsulta d'yan. Ang Super Health Center po it's a medium type of a polyclinic, pwede d'yan na dental, laboratory, x-ray d'yan na po 'yung mga birthing o panganganak, at iba pa," he explained. Moreover, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. "Congratulations din po sa Laguna Medical Center sa inyong 100th year. Bihira po 'yung umabot ng 100 years. Ilang pamilya na po, ilang pasyente na po ang nasalba at nagamot ng hospital ito. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong serbisyo. Sa mga taga Laguna, salamat po sa inyong tiwala sa akin. Mahal na mahal ko kayo lahat," he concluded. A day before, Go was also in Sta. Cruz, Laguna to attend the reunion of former Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Batch 1 members held at the Laguna Sports Complex where he emphasized the SK's crucial role in developing the country's current and future leaders and in bringing government services closer to the people.