AKG Creative Welcomes Mike Sciullo as a Senior Graphic Designer and Master Creative With 20+ Years of Experience
AKG Creative enhances capabilities for packaging design, expands print manufacturer network, and strengthens print offerings and local activations services.
Mike’s skills in Adobe Illustrator are unmatched. He’s going to take our creative work to the next level and help us stay ahead in marketing innovation.”SPRINGFIELD, NJ, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKG Creative, a leading digital media and marketing agency, is thrilled to welcome Mike Sciullo as their Senior Graphic Designer and Master Creative. Dubbed the “Illustrator God” by his new team, Mike brings a wealth of over 30 years in package design expertise to AKG Creative.
With the arrival of Mike at AKG, there are significant enhancements across various domains, marking a new era of innovation and creativity for the company. Mike brings with him an expanded package design capability, leveraging his vast knowledge within the CPG industry to elevate AKG's packaging design offering to new heights. His expertise allows AKG to offer uniquely tailored packaging solutions for a wide range of products, including food, drinks, personal care, and household items, with each design meticulously crafted to ensure the products stand out on the shelves and resonate with consumers.
Furthermore, Mike's extensive network has broadened the printing options available to AKG Creative, introducing better technology, a variety of options, and competitive pricing for clients. This development represents a significant advantage for AKG's print and design projects, enhancing their quality and appeal. In addition, Mike's influence extends to expo booth designs, where his experience promises to bring innovative ideas that will ensure AKG's presentations attract more attention and leave a lasting impression on attendees.
Mike's deep understanding of market trends and consumer behavior is set to boost local marketing campaigns, increasing visibility and engagement for brands collaborating with AKG. His insights are expected to drive more effective and impactful marketing strategies, further establishing AKG's reputation for excellence in creative design and marketing solutions.
Ankur K Garg, AKG’s CEO, is excited about Mike’s expertise, saying, “Mike’s skills in Adobe Illustrator are unmatched. He’s going to take our creative work to the next level and help us stay ahead in marketing innovation.”
Mike’s joining also spices up the internal #TeamSony vs #TeamCanon rivalry, with Ankur happy to have another #TeamSony ally.
For more details on AKG Creative’s services, check out their website: www.akgcreative.com
About AKG Creative:
AKG Creative is a renowned creative agency specializing in media production, branding, and content strategy. With a commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional results, AKG Creative has established itself as a leader in the industry, catering to a diverse clientele ranging from startups to established corporations.
