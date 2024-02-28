Temporary Lane Closures in 3rd Street NW (I-395) Tunnels February 26, 2024

Submit Release
(Washington, DC) — Motorists are advised to turn on lights and reduce speed to 20 MPH in the center segments of the I-395 Tunnel Northbound and Southbound due to a lighting outage.

Associated with the loss of lighting, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has temporarily closed lanes and ramps to/from the tunnels on 3rd Street (I-395) at the following locations:

  • Massachusetts Avenue NW on-ramp to tunnel in SB direction
  • D Street NW on-ramp to tunnel in SB direction
  • C Street NW and D Street NW exit ramps from the tunnel in NB direction

DDOT will provide updates about the estimated time for lighting restoration.

