FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

[email protected]

Temporary Lane Closures in 3rd Street NW (I-395) Tunnels February 26, 2024

(Washington, DC) — Motorists are advised to turn on lights and reduce speed to 20 MPH in the center segments of the I-395 Tunnel Northbound and Southbound due to a lighting outage.

Associated with the loss of lighting, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has temporarily closed lanes and ramps to/from the tunnels on 3rd Street (I-395) at the following locations:

Massachusetts Avenue NW on-ramp to tunnel in SB direction

D Street NW on-ramp to tunnel in SB direction

C Street NW and D Street NW exit ramps from the tunnel in NB direction

DDOT will provide updates about the estimated time for lighting restoration.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.