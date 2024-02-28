Enara Law Welcomes New Managing Attorney to Las Vegas Office
EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Law, a top-notch law firm known for its excellent legal services, is happy to announce that they've added a new Managing Attorney to their Las Vegas office. This is a big step for the firm as they continue to grow and provide great legal help to clients in Nevada. Michael Piescik, a highly experienced attorney with lots of experience in business law, will be taking on this role. He has a proven track record of helping businesses in many different legal situations.
"We're excited to have Michael join our team," said George K. Chebat, the Founder and Managing Attorney of Enara Law. "His expertise in business law will really strengthen our ability to help our clients in Las Vegas and nearby areas. We're looking forward to the fresh ideas and hard work Michael will bring."
Michael Piescik got his law degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law and has been recognized for his great work in various areas of business law, like corporate governance, mergers, contracts, employment, and intellectual property. With his focus on clients and getting the best results, Michael is ready to help Enara Law's clients right away, offering practical solutions.
Enara Law's Las Vegas office has been helping businesses and individuals all over Nevada with their legal needs. With Michael Piescik on board, the firm is even more ready to be a top choice for legal help in Las Vegas.
About Enara Law: Enara Law is a dynamic law firm with offices in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Washington D.C., Tucson, and Las Vegas. They're dedicated to finding creative legal solutions for all kinds of clients, from startups to big companies. With a team of experienced attorneys and a focus on excellence, Enara Law is known for their great legal services in many areas, including business law, employment law, intellectual property, and lawsuits.
Johnson Wett
