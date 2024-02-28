MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a victim in Southeast.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at approximately 11:46 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1800 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The suspect took the victim’s coat and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24030281