MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Burglary of a Residence

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who burglarized a residence in Northeast.

 

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at approximately 7:51 p.m., the suspect forcibly entered a residence in the 5900 block of 1st Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/O-0qovy7jII

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24026758

MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Burglary of a Residence

