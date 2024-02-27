Submit Release
MPD Identifies Victim Killed in Northwest Shooting

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have identified the victim killed in a Northwest shooting as 17-year-old Jabari Malloy, of Northwest, DC.

 

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, at approximately 7:37 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 700 block of Morton Street. When they arrived, they found Malloy with gunshot wounds in the rear alley of the 700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. He died at the scene.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 24029438

