Colorectal Cancer Alliance Announces RFP as it Launches Largest-Ever CRC Research Investment Totaling Tens of Millions
Project Cure CRC will Prioritize Proposals that Seek to Transform Research into a Curable Science
The unprecedented RFP ignites an exciting new chapter for the Alliance, which celebrates 25 years of impact in March.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to expedite its life-saving work, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) Project Cure CRC initiative is excited to open its Request for Proposals (RFP). Tens of millions of dollars will be available to researchers from around the world whose work aims to expedite colorectal cancer (CRC) research to a curable science. Beginning March 1, the program is accepting applications for one to three-year projects from qualifying professionals at research-based institutions and private companies. Priority will be given to proposals that focus on high-risk/high-reward projects to accelerate new CRC therapies and technologies from bench to bedside.
— Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Alliance, the nation’s nonprofit leader dedicated to colorectal cancer, launched Project Cure CRC in late 2023 as part of its mission to end colorectal cancer in our lifetime. Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths overall, yet it is less known and less funded than other less deadly cancers.
“The unprecedented RFP ignites an exciting new chapter for the Alliance, which celebrates 25 years of impact in March,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “The Alliance has made its imprint on CRC advancements in research, awareness, screening, and more, but an investment this size is groundbreaking in the history of colorectal cancer and will be transformational in our mission to end the disease.”
Proposals will be accepted for Early-Career Investigator Awards, Senior Investigator Awards, Pilot Awards, Team Science Awards, Opportunistic Awards, and Strategic Awards from academic and industry researchers. Special emphasis will be given to proposals that fast-track existing preclinical and clinical research in areas that increase therapeutic options, improve adjuvant therapies, deliver novel therapies focused on driver mutations (such as BRAF, TP53, KRAS, BRCA1), and investigate strategies to manipulate the tumor microenvironment (TME) to advance the use of immunotherapy.
“To ignite cutting-edge research ideas and efforts, the Alliance recently hosted its first-ever Cure CRC Summit, convening the nation’s top colorectal cancer scientists,” says John Marshall, M.D., Board Member and Scientific Co-Chair, Project Cure CRC, Physician Executive Director, Medstar Washington D.C. Integrated Hematology Oncology Division, and Director, The Ruesch Center for the Cure of GI Cancer. “We harvested information from the summit to identify RFP research priorities that can bring us closer to major breakthroughs in colorectal cancer diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship.”
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis starting on March 1. There is no deadline for applications and a response will be provided within one month of submission. Creative partnerships are encouraged and will be prioritized.
A webinar with additional details about Project Cure CRC and the RFP will take place on March 5 at 11 a.m. ET. To register for the webinar or for more information on the RFP research objectives, awards available, and submission guidelines, visit Project Cure CRC.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. We advocate for prevention, magnify support, and accelerate research to end this disease. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance is the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.
Emily Blasi
Colorectal Cancer Alliance
eblasi@ccalliance.org