Water Main Break Affects Public Parking Near First Circuit Court

HONOLULU – Due to a water main break on Pohukaina Street today, the South Street Garage at 564 Pohukaina St. might be closed to the public on Wednesday if repairs are not complete. This garage is frequently used by people going to Ka‘ahumanu Hale (First Circuit Courthouse) located at 777 Punchbowl St.

If the water main break repair is not complete by Wednesday morning, then courthouse visitors may seek parking at the Makai Garage at 530 Halekauwila St., on the corner of Punchbowl and Halekauwila streets.

The Judiciary apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause our court users.