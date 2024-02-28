Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.27.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Robyn Fennig, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Director, Hazard Mitigation at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, where she has served as Division Chief of the Hazard Mitigation Planning Division since 2023. She held several roles in the Division of Emergency Management at the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs from 2012 to 2023, including Hazard Mitigation Section Supervisor, State Hazard Mitigation Officer, State Public Assistance Officer, and Disaster Response and Recovery Planner. Fennig was a Research Scientist at the Association of State Floodplain Managers from 2017 to 2018. Fennig earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and a Master of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Iowa. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $155,760. Fennig is a Democrat.

Arthur Baggett, of El Portal, has been appointed to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. Baggett has been Partner and Counsel at AG Baggett and PJ Weber Inc., since 2011 and Adjunct Faculty at the San Joaquin College of Law since 1997. He was Chair of the State Water Resources Control Board from 1999 to 2012. Baggett was District 1 County Supervisor of Mariposa County from 1986 to 1994. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Cincinnati, a Master of Science degree in Ecosystem Management and Forest Ecology from Antioch College and a Juris Doctor degree from the San Joaquin College of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Baggett is a Democrat.

Jake Mackenzie, of Rohnert Park, has been appointed to the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board. Mackenzie was a Council Member for the City of Rohnert Park from 1996 to 2020. He was Director of the Western Region in the Office of Pesticide Programs at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 1990 to 2002. Mackenzie is a member of the Greenbelt Alliance Board of Directors. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Crop Science from the University of Edinburgh, a Master of Science degree in Pesticide Research and Development from Oregon State University and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Pesticide Research and Development from Oregon State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Mackenize is a Democrat.

Yen Tu, of San Diego, has been appointed to the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board. Tu has been President of Yen Tu Consulting since 2000. She was Community Relations Manager for Viejas Enterprises from 2005 to 2009. Tu was Executive Director of the San Diego Asian Business Association from 1998 to 2005. She is a member of the San Diego Diplomacy Council and the California Board of Accountancy. Tu earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chinese Studies from the University of California, San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Tu is a Democrat.

Martin Juarez, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Veterans Board, where he has served since 2023. Juarez was a Special Agent at the Internal Revenue Service from 1984 to 2014. He served at the level of O-6 (Colonel) in the U.S. Army Reserve from 2011 to 2020, where he held several roles, including Command Inspector General for the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and Chief of Internal Review for the 79th Theater Sustainment Command. Juarez served at the level of O-4 in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1989 to 2011, where he was Material Maintenance Center Chief. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the Army War College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia College. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Juarez is a Democrat.

Tomiquia Moss, of Oakland, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Moss has been Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency since 2024. She was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of All Home from 2019 to 2024. Moss was Chief Executive Officer of Hamiliton Families from 2017 to 2019. She was Chief of Staff for the City of Oakland Mayor’s Office from 2015 to 2017. Moss was Executive Director of HOPE SF within the San Francisco Mayor’s Office from 2013 to 2015. She is Board President of the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California. Moss earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Golden Gate University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government from Ohio Wesleyan University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Moss is a Democrat.

Tom Lackey, of Palmdale, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Lackey has served as an Assemblymember for the 34th Assembly District in the California State Assembly since 2014. He was a Council Member for the City of Palmdale from 2005 to 2014. Lackey was a Board of Trustees Member for the Palmdale School District from 1999 to 2005. He held several roles at the California Highway Patrol from 1985 to 2013, including Sergeant and Officer. Lackey earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Special Education from Utah State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lackey is a Republican.

Lori Wilson, of Suisun City, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Wilson has been an Assemblymember for the 11th Assembly District in the California State Assembly since 2022. She was Director of Finance at KB Home from 2019 to 2022 and at Meritage Homes from 2011 to 2019. She served in several roles for the City of Suisun City from 2011 to 2018, including Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem and Parks and Recreation Commissioner. Wilson was Chief Accountant for Fair Housing Napa Valley from 2010 to 2011. She was Program Director at Liberty Church from 2006 to 2010. Wilson was Auditor for Solano County from 2003 to 2006. She is on the Board of Directors for OLE Health. Wilson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Wilson is a Democrat.

Ametrius Sidney, of Tracy, has been appointed to the State 9-1-1 Advisory Board. Sidney has been Deputy Director of San Mateo County Public Safety Communications since 2021. She served in several roles for the City of Oakland from 1997 to 2021, including Fire Communications Manager and Police Communications Supervisor. Sidney is Vice President of the National Emergency Number Association – California Chapter. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sidney is a Democrat.

Joseph Countryman, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, where he has served since 2012. Countryman has been a self-employed Engineer Consultant since 2011. He was President of MBK Engineers from 1987 to 2010. Countryman was Chief of the Civil Design Branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1983 to 1987 and served as an Engineer there from 1966 to 1983. Countryman is a member of the American Society of Engineers. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California State University, San Jose. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $55,738. Countryman is a Democrat.

Mary Jane Griego, of Olivehurst, has been reappointed to the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, where she has served since 2020. Griego has been Senior District Representative of Congressman John Garamendi since 2017 and Owner of Duke’s Diner since 2012. She was District 3 County Supervisor for the County of Yuba from 2001 to 2017. Griego is a member of the Olivehurst Public Utility District. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $55,738. Greigo is a Democrat.

Brian J. Johnson, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, where he has served since 2020. Johnson has been California Director at Trout Unlimited since 2005 and President of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation since 2022. He was an Associate at Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP from 2000 to 2005. Johnson was Associate Director of Communications at the Council on Environmental Quality, Executive Office of the President from 1993 to 1997. He was Manager of Energy Star Computers for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Air and Radiation from 1991 to 1993. Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy Studies from Duke University and a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $55,738. Johnson is a Democrat.

###