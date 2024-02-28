Governor Newsom Signs Tribal-State Gaming Compact 2.27.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed a tribal-state gaming compact between the State of California and the La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the La Posta Indian Reservation.
A copy of the compact with the La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians of the La Posta Indian Reservation can be found here.
