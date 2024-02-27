Kennebec County Approved for Federal Funding to Repair Public Infrastructure Damaged by December Storm

MAINE, February 27 - Back to current news.

February 27, 2024



Deadline for eligible counties €“ now including Kennebec €“ to apply for Public Assistance has been extended to March 28, 2024

Governor Janet Mills announced today that Kennebec County has been approved for Public Assistance under President Biden's Major Disaster Declaration for the December storm that caused significant flooding, prolonged power outages, and extensive property damage across central and western Maine.

Kennebec County had not originally met the threshold for damage to public infrastructure to qualify for Public Assistance, a program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that reimburses the State and municipalities for the repair of public infrastructure.

Following the President's Major Disaster Declaration for the December storm, Kennebec County produced documentation of damage adequate to meet the threshold, which was subsequently verified by FEMA, thereby making Public Assistance available to the county.

Kennebec County now joins Androscoggin, Franklin, Hancock, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo, and Washington Counties in being eligible for Public Assistance. Kennebec County was also previously approved for Individual Assistance, a FEMA program that makes direct assistance available to certain eligible individuals and families that experienced severe property damage.

The deadline for these counties to apply for Public Assistance has been extended from February 29, 2024 to March 28, 2024. The deadline to apply for Individual Assistance is April 1, 2024. The Governor continues to urge Maine people to apply for assistance.

"I am pleased to see Kennebec County approved for FEMA's Public Assistance program," said Governor Janet Mills. "Kennebec County was hit hard by the December storm, and this approval unlocks important Federal funds that will help municipalities rebuild public infrastructure."

Last week, Governor Mills formally requested that President Joe Biden issue a Major Disaster Declaration to help Maine's eight coastal counties recover from the back-to-back severe storms on January 10th and January 13th that brought significant flooding and damage.

In a letter to the President, Governor Mills said that the cost of damage resulting from the two weather events €“ which is estimated to have caused $70.3 million in public infrastructure damage €“ is beyond the ability of the State of Maine to address.

If the President approves the Governor's request, Maine would gain access to Federal funds it could use to repair damaged roads, bridges, public buildings, utilities, and other public infrastructure in Washington, Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland, and York counties.

In addition to requesting public assistance, the Governor asked President Biden to authorize individual assistance to eligible families impacted by property damage in Washington, Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland, and York counties.

More information on how to apply can be found at the State of Maine's Flood Resources and Assistance Hub at www.maine.gov/flood.