Concrete pours scheduled for the Ala Moana Boulevard Elevated Pedestrian Walkway

Main, News Posted on Feb 27, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users of a median and left lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street, for the Ala Moana Boulevard Elevated Pedestrian Walkway Project. Lane closures will occur on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., weekly, beginning on Wednesday, March 6, and ending on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Construction crews will utilize the work zone to perform concrete pours that will repair the center pier and install bridge abutments to support the elevated pedestrian walkway. During closure hours, traffic in both directions will be maintained on Ala Moana Boulevard.

Motorists are advised that overnight full closures of Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions will be scheduled for a later date, to install bridge planks. Once traffic control plans are set for the closure, HDOT will inform the public with more details.

The estimated completion date for the Ala Moana Boulevard Elevated Pedestrian Walkway is scheduled for August 2024.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone area. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.

###