EVNNE to Embark on First Asia Fan Concert Tour, [SQUAD:R]
EINPresswire.com/ -- EVNNE will be embarking on their first Asia fan concert tour, [SQUAD:R]. The group will kick off their tour on March 2nd, 2024 in Seoul and make their way through other stops in Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, and Japan. In addition to their in-person stops, fans globally are able to purchase tickets to view their March 3rd Seoul concert live online. Tickets can be purchased through the live concert platforms KAVECON or STAYG.
March 2nd: Seoul | Yes24 Live Hall
March 3rd: Seoul | Yes24 Live Hall
March 10th: Hong Kong | KITEC Star Hall
April 5th: Singapore | The Star Theatre
April 13th: Taipei | Taipei International Convention Center
April 20th: Bangkok | MCC Hall The Mall Bangkapi
May 2nd and 3rd: Osaka | Festival Hall
May 6th: Yokohama | Pia Arena MM
With this tour, EVNNE aims to showcase three major points: their performance charm, growth, and that they are all-rounders. They have curated a special setlist which will include songs from the debut mini-album, [Target: ME], and their most recent release, [Un: SEEN], whose title track, “UGLY,” brought them first place wins on MBC M <Show! Champion> and KBS2 <Music Bank>. EVNNE has also prepared many fun and exciting activities in order to communicate and get closer to their fans, ENNVE.
ABOUT EVNNE
EVNNE is a seven-member South Korean boy group managed by Jellyfish Entertainment that debuted on September 19th, 2023. The members include KEITA, PARK HANBIN, LEE JEONGHYEON, YOO SEUNGEON, JI YUNSEO, MUN JUNGHYUN, and PARK JIHOO, all of whom have already been recognized for their talents through music survival shows, most notably, Mnet’s popular K-Pop Survival program, BOYS PLANET. The group name EVNNE, which stands for “Evening’s Newest Étoiles,” holds the members’ wishes to shine higher and brighter than anybody else and to have all eyes on them.
Helix Publicity
