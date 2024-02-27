HHFDC Response to AARP Report on Hawaii Housing

The AARP report’s 10,000-unit estimate was based on a national data base which does not take into account that developers for most Hawaii projects agree to a 61-year affordability commitment. HHFDC’s incentivizes the longer 61-year commitment period when making financing awards.

From subsequent discussions with AARP officials, HHFDC understands that the 10,000-unit estimate includes units that do not receive assistance from HHFDC but from other public and private sources of funding. It is likely that some of these units are owned by government or nonprofit agencies dedicated to providing housing opportunities and who therefore are not inclined to convert affordable units into market-rate units upon the expiration of affordability restrictions.

HHFDC also believes that the 10,000-unit estimate consists largely of older rental projects that may already no longer be under government restrictions but may remain affordable due to the owners’ choice.

HHFDC projects that its programs will produce 6,497 affordable rental units in the next five years alone, with about 5,700 of those units affordable to households earning 60% of area median income or less.

This will be achieved in part through additional Rental Housing Revolving Fund (RHRF) assistance from the Hawaii State Legislature, which has provided the fund with significant infusions in recent years, HHFDC Executive Director Dean Minakami said. Additionally, HHFDC’s Finance Branch is prioritizing the issuance of RHRF loan awards based on project readiness and efficiency, he said.