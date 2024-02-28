Submit Release
Sen. Cramer: HHS Awards More Than $1.4 Million to North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an award of $1,450,750 to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services to help strengthen public health infrastructure and workforce capacity to meet the needs of the community and population it serves. This grant was administered through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Office of Surveillance, Epidemiology and Laboratory Services.

