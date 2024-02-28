Antifog Films & Sheets Market worth $4.8 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.1 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antifog Films & Sheets Market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2023 to USD 4.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Antifog films and sheets are specialized materials designed to prevent the formation of condensation or fog on transparent surfaces. These surfaces can include glass or plastic, and antifog solutions are applied to maintain clear visibility. The primary purpose of antifog films and sheets is to enhance visual clarity by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of fogging, especially in conditions where temperature or humidity variations may lead to condensation. The growing trend toward convenience foods and on-the-go consumption has led to an increased demand for clear and attractive packaging. Antifog films play a crucial role in maintaining the visual appeal of these packaged convenience foods.

Celannese Corporation (US) 3M (US) SABIC (Saudi Arabia) FSI Coating Technologies (US) Kafrit Industries Ltd. (Israel) DuPont (US) Amcor (Switzerland) Toray (Japan) Weetect Inc. (China) Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan) Cosmo Films (India) Jindal Poly Films Limited (India) Berry Global Inc. (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Antifog Films & Sheets Market:

Drivers: Growth in food packaging industry. Restraints: High cost of production. Opportunity: Opportunity in the eyewear industry. Challenges: Antifog film’s interplay with other coatings.

Based on material type polyester films segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Based on application, the food packaging films accounts for the largest share of the overall market. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Based on material type, BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) films are the fastest growing segment. BOPP films are known for their excellent clarity and transparency. In applications where maintaining clear visibility is crucial, such as food packaging and greenhouse coverings, BOPP films stand out, contributing to their rapid adoption. The global packaging industry is a major consumer of BOPP films due to their versatility, clarity, and cost-effectiveness. As the demand for innovative and effective packaging solutions grows, BOPP films witness increased adoption in the packaging sector.

Based on application, the food packaging segment secured the most substantial market share. The growth of the food packaging films (lidding films) segment can be attributed to high demand for clear visibility and freshness of food items. Antifog films prevent condensation, preventing fogging and enhancing product appeal. Rising demand for convenience food and packaged produce supports this growth.

Based on region, Asia Pacific registered the highest market share. Asia Pacific has been experiencing rapid industrialization and robust economic growth. The expansion of industries, including food packaging, agriculture, healthcare, and automotive, has driven the demand for anti-fog films and sheets in various applications, contributing to the region's dominant market share. The food and beverage industry in Asia Pacific has witnessed substantial growth, driven by changing consumer preferences and a rising population. Anti-fog films play a vital role in maintaining the visual appeal and quality of packaged food products, contributing to their extensive use in the region. The sheer size of the population in Asia Pacific, coupled with ongoing urbanization, creates a substantial market for anti-fog films. The need for clear visibility in everyday products and applications aligns with the preferences of the region's large and diverse consumer base.

