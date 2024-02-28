Questex’s Vibe Conference Presents 2024 Vibe Vista Award Winners

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for executives, today announces the 2024 Vista Awards. Vibe Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management, and on-going positive results of beverage programs.



The Vibe Vista Award winners include:

Best Overall: Casinos: PENN Entertainment

Best Overall: Cruise Lines: Virgin Voyages

Best Overall: Hotels: Hilton Managed Hotels

Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants: BJ’s Restaurants

Best Spirits Program: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Wine Program: Royal Caribbean International

Best Beer Program: Hooters of America

Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program: Virgin Voyages

Best Beverage Limited Time Offer: SSP America

Best Beverage Menu: Norwegian Cruise Line

Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, said, “Congratulations to the 2024 Vibe Vista Awards winners. These individuals and venues represent the best of the best in our industry, and we are proud to recognize their achievements and contributions.”

Vibe Vista Awards entries were judged by a panel of Johnson & Wales University beverage faculty, staff and alumni, together with Technomic and SevenFifty Daily and Beverage Media Group. Winners were chosen based on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations, and training and service programs producing high-quality standards.

The judging panel includes:

Brian Warrener, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University (Judging Chair)

Michael Sabitoni, Associate Professor & Dept. Chair, Food & Beverage + Travel & Tourism Studies, Johnson & Wales University

Brian Van Gyzen, Associate Professor, Johnson & Wales University

Donna Hood Crecca, Principal, Technomic

Julie Heseman, Director, Research & Insights, Technomic

Courtney Schiessl Magrini, Editor-in-Chief, SevenFifty Daily & Beverage Media Group

To learn more about Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. Stay connected with Vibe Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/chains.

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2024 conference will be held February 26-28 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA.

