Two Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Wayne County

LANSING, Mich. – Two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open at 8 a.m. in Wayne County Feb. 27 to help residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties kickstart their recovery after the August 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the center can help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant and get their questions answered in person.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American Sign Language (ASL), and translated materials are available at the centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available.

All recovery centers are open 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday; closed Sundays.

Wayne County (South East): Opening 8 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27, at:

Wayne County Community College Downriver Campus

21000 Northline Road

Taylor, MI 48180

Wayne County (Canton West Central) Opening 8 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27, at:

Canton Human Services Building

50430 School House Road

Canton, MI 48187

Additional centers are open at these locations:

Eaton County: Opened 8 a.m., Monday, Feb. 26

Lansing Community College –West Campus

5708 Cornerstone Drive

Lansing, MI 48917

Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2.

Wayne County: Opened 8 a.m., Monday, Feb. 26

Gibraltar City Hall

29450 Munro St.

Gibraltar, MI 48173

Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2.

Macomb County: Opened 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at:

Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station

33991 23 Mile Road

Chesterfield, MI 48047

Open until further notice.

Ingham County: Opened 8 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, at:

Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority

1296 W. Grand River Ave.

Williamston, MI 48895

Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2.

Additional recovery centers will be opening soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may

visit any center for assistance.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. The deadline to apply for assistance is April 8, 2024.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.