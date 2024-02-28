To Qualify for Federal Assistance, You Must Apply with FEMA

Survivors of the severe storm and flooding from Dec. 17-21, 2023 living in Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford or Somerset counties may have reported damage to the State of Maine, or registered for assistance from a community organization. However, to receive federal assistance for your recovery you must apply directly with FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

FEMA’s Individual Assistance may be able to help with:

Lodging Expense Reimbursement

Rental Assistance for Temporary Housing

Repairs and Out-of-Pocket Expenses

SBA is the federal government’s primary source of funds for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged property. SBA offers low-interest federal disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses of all sizes. SBA’s disaster loans are free from interest and payments for 12 months and offer additional mitigation funds to help protect against future damage.

For more information about how an SBA loan may benefit you, visit Sba.gov/disaster, call 800-659-2955 or send email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, If you are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-877-8339.

Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal at https://lending.sba.gov.

There are several ways to apply for assistance: