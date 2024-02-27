Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,860 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: SelectFlorida Attends the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show Generating More Than $54 Million in Actual Export Sales

ICYMI: SelectFlorida Attends the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show Generating More Than $54 Million in Actual Export Sales

Tallahassee, Florida — Recently, SelectFlorida attended the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show, which generated more than $54 million in export sales and surpassed previous records. The 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show connected visitors in aerospace fields with more than 1,400 exhibitors from all corners of the globe. This event hosted over 135,000 attendees and achieved record-breaking attendance.

“Tradeshows like the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show connect Florida companies to sales and commerce opportunities,” said FloridaCommerce President of Business Development and President of SelectFlorida, TJ Villamil. “SelectFlorida's strong presence at the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show furthers Florida’s international footprint and sets the stage for future job growth in key industries.” 

Florida Companies exhibiting at the Florida Pavilion:

  • ViewPoint Systems, LLC
  • US Aviation Training Solutions
  • Red 6 Defense Systems LLC
  • Paradigm Parachute & Defense Inc.
  • Hi-Tech Import Export Incorporated
  • Future Metals LLC
  • C3 Engineering Solutions LLC
  • Avionica LLC
  • Atlas Aerospace Accessories
  • Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc. (AAMSI)
  • Air Quality Aviation, Inc.
  • AeroTools Connection
  • AeroStar Training Services LLC
  • Aerospace Technologies Group, Inc
  • Advanced Composite Structures – HQ
Over 130,000 Floridians work in Florida’s Aviation and Aerospace industries, many of whom are rocket scientists, machinists, pilots and engineers. Florida’s universities are among the nation’s top producers of STEM graduates, including many who are specializing in Aviation and Aerospace. 

Florida’s 1.5 trillion-dollar economy is the 14th largest in the world—bigger than those of the Netherlands or Mexico, and about the same size as Spain’s economy. Home to more than 22 million residents, Florida is now the 3rd most populous U.S. state, with the fastest growing economy. This vast, dynamic market offers tremendous business opportunities for European companies.


You just read:

ICYMI: SelectFlorida Attends the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show Generating More Than $54 Million in Actual Export Sales

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more