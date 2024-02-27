ICYMI: SelectFlorida Attends the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show Generating More Than $54 Million in Actual Export Sales



Tallahassee, Florida — Recently, SelectFlorida attended the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show, which generated more than $54 million in export sales and surpassed previous records. The 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show connected visitors in aerospace fields with more than 1,400 exhibitors from all corners of the globe. This event hosted over 135,000 attendees and achieved record-breaking attendance.

“Tradeshows like the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show connect Florida companies to sales and commerce opportunities,” said FloridaCommerce President of Business Development and President of SelectFlorida, TJ Villamil. “SelectFlorida's strong presence at the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show furthers Florida’s international footprint and sets the stage for future job growth in key industries.”

Florida Companies exhibiting at the Florida Pavilion:

ViewPoint Systems, LLC

US Aviation Training Solutions

Red 6 Defense Systems LLC

Paradigm Parachute & Defense Inc.

Hi-Tech Import Export Incorporated

Future Metals LLC

C3 Engineering Solutions LLC

Avionica LLC

Atlas Aerospace Accessories

Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc. (AAMSI)

Air Quality Aviation, Inc.

AeroTools Connection

AeroStar Training Services LLC

Aerospace Technologies Group, Inc

Advanced Composite Structures – HQ