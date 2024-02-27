ICYMI: SelectFlorida Attends the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show Generating More Than $54 Million in Actual Export Sales
Tallahassee, Florida — Recently, SelectFlorida attended the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show, which generated more than $54 million in export sales and surpassed previous records. The 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show connected visitors in aerospace fields with more than 1,400 exhibitors from all corners of the globe. This event hosted over 135,000 attendees and achieved record-breaking attendance.
“Tradeshows like the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show connect Florida companies to sales and commerce opportunities,” said FloridaCommerce President of Business Development and President of SelectFlorida, TJ Villamil. “SelectFlorida's strong presence at the 2023 Dubai Air and Trade Show furthers Florida’s international footprint and sets the stage for future job growth in key industries.”
Florida Companies exhibiting at the Florida Pavilion:
- ViewPoint Systems, LLC
- US Aviation Training Solutions
- Red 6 Defense Systems LLC
- Paradigm Parachute & Defense Inc.
- Hi-Tech Import Export Incorporated
- Future Metals LLC
- C3 Engineering Solutions LLC
- Avionica LLC
- Atlas Aerospace Accessories
- Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc. (AAMSI)
- Air Quality Aviation, Inc.
- AeroTools Connection
- AeroStar Training Services LLC
- Aerospace Technologies Group, Inc
- Advanced Composite Structures – HQ
Florida’s 1.5 trillion-dollar economy is the 14th largest in the world—bigger than those of the Netherlands or Mexico, and about the same size as Spain’s economy. Home to more than 22 million residents, Florida is now the 3rd most populous U.S. state, with the fastest growing economy. This vast, dynamic market offers tremendous business opportunities for European companies.