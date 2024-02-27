Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,856 in the last 365 days.

Informatica Demo: Modern Data & AI Governance – How to Improve Business Results Through Automation and AI 

By Christiana Nicole on

Download the slides here>>

Half of enterprises are digital businesses and over half of data leaders list data governance as their number one priority. This isn’t a surprise given the following requires a modern approach to scale meeting risk and compliance standards, responsible AI and data sharing to improve literacy, and maintaining high-quality pipelines with data observability. 

Discover how data producers, stewards and consumers collaborate better to improve business results with automation and AI-powered data governance. Join our live demo to learn:  

  • How to get more value from data with automation and AI   
  • Three core pillars of data governance   
  • Best practices to enhance data trust and scalability 

We hope to see you at the next DATAVERSITY Demo Day – Data Governance on July 17, 2024! Register to join us. Check out all upcoming DATAVERSITY Demo Days here.

You just read:

Informatica Demo: Modern Data & AI Governance – How to Improve Business Results Through Automation and AI 

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more