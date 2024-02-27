Informatica Demo: Modern Data & AI Governance – How to Improve Business Results Through Automation and AI 

Download the slides here>>

Half of enterprises are digital businesses and over half of data leaders list data governance as their number one priority. This isn’t a surprise given the following requires a modern approach to scale meeting risk and compliance standards, responsible AI and data sharing to improve literacy, and maintaining high-quality pipelines with data observability.

Discover how data producers, stewards and consumers collaborate better to improve business results with automation and AI-powered data governance. Join our live demo to learn:

How to get more value from data with automation and AI

Three core pillars of data governance

Best practices to enhance data trust and scalability

We hope to see you at the next DATAVERSITY Demo Day – Data Governance on July 17, 2024! Register to join us. Check out all upcoming DATAVERSITY Demo Days here.