Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion in Arizona with Fifth Store Opening in Tucson, and 41st in the State

The boutique coffee chain is set to open on March 1st and will celebrate its grand opening by offering customers free 16-ounce drinks at the new location

Scottsdale, AZ, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, is set to open its fifth store in Tucson, Arizona on March 1, 2024, marking an exciting milestone for the boutique coffee bar and the Tucson community.

Located at 7505 E. Broadway RD at the intersection of Broadway and Prudence, Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate its grand opening by offering customers free 16-oz drinks throughout the day at this new location and will offer various promotions throughout the week.

“Arizona holds a special place in our hearts and we are honored to continue our journey here in Tucson,” said Mark Davis, CEO Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Our baristas are deeply committed to creating connections and brightening someone’s day with every cup we serve. We invite people to come and feel the warmth of the environment Black Rock Coffee Bar provides.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With more than 130 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers' day.

Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 130 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Attachments

Beth Gast Black Rock Coffee Bar 5037024405 beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com