Multitude of Sponsors Support MediaVillage Education Foundation's 7th Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors April 11 in NYC
Graphic of inductees for 2024 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors
Over 25 companies from marketing, media, advertising & entertainment communities partner to recognize contributions made by DEIB professionals at April 11 event
Our partners understand the value of MediaVillage's educational scholarships, professional development resources & DEIB advocacy.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MediaVillage Education Foundation, a pioneering nonprofit focused on cultivating diversity and inclusivity within the advertising-supported media sector, has announced the industry’s overwhelming support for the 7th Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience. The prestigious invite-only event takes place on April 11 at the Hall des Lumières, 49 Chamber Street, in New York City. The evening celebrates the significant contributions of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) professionals within the marketing, media, advertising, and entertainment communities. It also serves to honor the leaders who support them and the vibrant, diverse emerging talent that is shaping the future of the industry.
Among the partners who recognize the importance of Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors and the work of the MediaVillage Education Foundation are sponsors including AMC Networks and Disney (Presenting); Google, GroupM, IPG Mediabrands, META and Netflix (Leadership); AmFam Group, Association of National Advertisers, Fox, Publicis Media, and Warner Bros. Discovery (Catalyst); A+E Networks, dentsu Americas, Modern Executive Solutions, NBC Universal, P&G, Paramount, Reckitt, VML, and Walton Isaacson (Activist); plus 4A’s, Alma Advertising, General Motors, Johnson&Johnson, Multicultural Marketing Resources, NPR, Scripps Networks, Talon, and UP Entertainment (Supporting).
MediaVillage Education Foundation founder Jack Myers commented: “The Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors is not only a celebration of leadership in advancing talent and professional development but also a vital fundraiser for our nonprofit. These partners understand the value of our educational scholarships, professional development resources, and DEIB advocacy. Our foundation and its members have made remarkable strides toward fostering a more diverse and inclusive community.”
Since its inception in 2018, the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors has been a beacon of recognition for companies, organizations, and individuals who have not only committed to diversity but have also achieved tangible success. These efforts have proven beneficial for their businesses and serve as industry-wide best practices.
MediaVillage Education Foundation’s mission is to empower and elevate talent by providing education, inspiration, encouragement, and meaningful connections to unleash the full potential of the industry’s workforce, ignite innovation, and drive sustainable business growth.
The complete list of 2024 inductees, in alphabetical order by company, are:
• A+E Networks, Karen Gray, Chief Diversity Officer/Chief Administrative Officer
• AD CLUB & International ANDY Awards, Gina Grillo, President & CEO
• Alma Advertising, Isaac Mizrahi, CEO
• ANA AIMM, Lisette Arsuaga, Gilbert Davila, Carlos Santiago, Co-Founders
• Bold Culture, Darren Martin Jr., Founder & CEO
• Disney, Rita Ferro, President, Global Advertising
• FUTURE NOW, Margaret Kim, Founder & CEO
• General Motors, Heather Stewart, General Director, Global Media and Marketing Services; Brianne Boles-Marshall, Global Marketing Services | Diversity Media Strategy & Investment
• Horizon Media, Bill Koenigsberg, Founder & CEO
• MAGNA Global, Dani Benowitz, President, US and Global
• Mattel, Inc., corporate acceptance
• McDonald’s Corporation, Elizabeth Campbell, Vice President, Field & Cultural Marketing
• Reckitt, Gary Osifchin, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, U.S. Hygiene
• Walton Isaacson, Aaron Walton, CEO / Founder
For more information about the MediaVillage Education Foundation fundraiser, visit https://week.advancingdiversity.org. Learn more about MediaVillage at http://www.aboutmediavillage.com. For partnership inquiries, contact Robin Wallace at robin@MediaVillage.org or Maryann Teller at Maryann@MediaVillage.org, and for media inquiries, please reach out to Diane Stefani at Diane@MediaVillage.org.
About MediaVillage Education Foundation:
MediaVillage Education Foundation is an award-winning 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive community through collective investment in education and positive impact. Its mission is to empower and elevate talent by providing education, inspiration, encouragement, and meaningful connections, with the goal of unleashing the full potential of the industry’s workforce, igniting innovation, and driving sustainable business growth. Founder Jack Myers was honored with the 2023 Silver Award for Technological Achievement in Education by the MERIT Awards program. Visit www.aboutmediavillage.com for more information. Follow MediaVillage Education Foundation at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.
