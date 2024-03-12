Uniting for Pet Safety: How Wondercide Champions National Animal Poison Prevention Week’s Goals
Empowering Pet Owners Against Household Hazards
Wondercide was born after our founder's dog Luna was diagnosed with suspected pesticide poisoning so poison prevention is personal for us. We exist so families can protect the ones they love.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dog’s legacy has the power to change the course of millions of lives. And that’s just what Luna’s legacy has done for the pets and families that Wondercide has empowered to stay protected from bugs. In honor of National Animal Poison Prevention Week, March 17 - 23, Luna’s story reminds us of the critical importance of safeguarding our beloved pets from potential poisoning.
Luna was an Akita-Husky mix. She had a great sense of adventure and would happily greet a visitor at the door. Most importantly, she was a friend and protector to those who loved her. And like any other dog, Luna was prone to nature’s peskiest patrons: fleas and ticks. Her owner, Stephanie Boone, did what any loving dog mom would have done and used protection against those unwanted insects.
At first, it didn’t seem like a big deal that Luna was exposed to commonly recommended flea-and-tick medication and quarterly pest control services. But when Luna fell ill, the vet suspected these very products were causing Luna’s health issues. Stephanie was horrified when she learned about the ingredients she was putting on and around Luna. They were known to cause systemic neurological side effects in some pets and people.
Stephanie was overwhelmed with guilt and grief over what was happening to her sweet dog. Luna was suffering from seizures, liver and kidney failure, and chronic skin issues. But Stephanie was more determined than ever to make things right. She dedicated all of her time and energy to nursing Luna back to good health.
Stephanie poured herself into scientific research and ingredient exploration. She became an expert in insect repellents and formulations that are safe when used as directed. Stephanie innovated a plant-powered solution and through rigorous lab testing, proved that it worked. In time, Luna grew stronger and overcame her illness with Stephanie’s help. She lived out the rest of her days, gaining an additional six years of life, as a happy and healthy pup.
Luna’s experience and the stories Stephanie heard from others who had gone through similar journeys ignited a fire in Stephanie that pushed her into her life’s purpose of helping pet parents truly protect the ones they love, even from dangers they might not be aware of. With this knowledge and experience, Stephanie started Wondercide.
Starting March 17, Wondercide is expanding awareness of National Animal Poison Prevention Week and is sharing a list of potentially dangerous products that may be in and around the home. Wondercide reminds parents to be aware of what could be poisonous to pets and family and to remove the risks.
What’s poisonous for pets?
Chocolate: Unfortunately, this sweet treat should be saved for a special human someone and not for a furry friend. Chocolate contains theobromine which induces vomiting, and depending on the quantity ingested, could result in fatal side effects.
Bleach/Ammonia: These items are never meant to be ingested by humans or animals. All cleaning products are best stored out of reach of a curious pup.
Antifreeze: Antifreeze contains a toxin called ethylene glycol, which can cause fatal damage when ingested by a pet.
Household plants: Some common plants in the home could be toxic to pets. Lilies, azaleas, rhododendrons, tulips, daffodils, and philodendrons are just some of the plants that could put a pet at risk for harmful side effects.
Caffeine: Caffeine can cause pets to experience increased heart rate, seizures, or sometimes even death.
Raisins/Grapes: These innocent-looking snacks could be pellets of poison. Raisins and grapes can cause kidney failure in cats and dogs.
Macadamia nuts: Not all nuts are problematic for animals, but it’s a different story for macadamias, which can cause damage to pets. Side effects can include tremors, vomiting, diarrhea, and potentially hypothermia.
Ibuprofen (and other human medications): It’s always best to keep medications away from those who were not instructed by a doctor or vet to use them. In this case, it’s especially important due to the poisonous effects these drugs might have on pets.
Avocado: Avocados contain a toxin called persin, which is known to induce vomiting and diarrhea in animals.
Alcohol: Alcohol poisoning is a very real concern for animals.
Onions and garlic: Onions and garlic contain a compound called N-propyl disulfide. This compound can damage a dog’s red blood cells.
Xylitol: This sugar alcohol is found in many human foods such as candy, sugar-free gum, and certain types of peanut butter. Sadly, xylitol can lead dogs to lower blood sugar and even cause seizures or liver failure.
When in doubt, make the call.
Of course, accidents happen. Animals are unfortunately unaware of the foods or substances that may cause them harm. When a pet smells something interesting, they’re going to take a bite. If a pet has gotten into one of these poisonous items, there are a few things people can do. First, always consult your veterinarian.
When in doubt, people can call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center Phone Number: (888) 426-4435 or use the Pet Poison Helpline at (855) 764-7661.
Poison goes by many names, some of which may seem like a delicious, innocent snack to a human. It’s important to be aware and alert of all of the potentially toxic items we have in the home to protect our beloved pets. Join Wondercide in acknowledging National Animal Poison Prevention Week from March 17-23.
About Wondercide
As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.
As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.
