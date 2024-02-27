Stephen Arnold Music (SAM) Creates the Immersive Cyberpunk Sound of ATL 2023

Attendess at ATL 2023 experienced the future of themed entertainment. Stephen Arnold World created the soundtrack for a cyberpunk adventure. Stephen Arnold Music was one of 20 creative and technology leaders who came together to build an immersive, dark ride experience.

ATL 2023 was a unique opportunity to show what we can do in the themed entertainment space, while working closely with some of the top creatives in the industry.” — Russell Boiarsky, Director of Brand Strategy

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Arnold Music (SAM), The World Leader In Sonic Branding®, recently joined Attractions Technology Lab (ATL) for an immersive dive into the latest innovations in themed entertainment. SAM was one of nearly two dozen creative, design and engineering agencies who together created an immersive cyberpunk world—including a full-scale dark ride—at the annual event, offering a glimpse into the future of rides and attractions.

ATL is a week-long, one-of-a-kind event where companies from across the themed entertainment industry come together to show off their creativity and innovative tech. This year’s event was hosted by industry giants Alcorn McBride, Garner Holt Productions, Oceaneering, Christie, Weigl Control, Quince Imaging and 4Wall Entertainment.

Staged at Oceaneering Entertainment Systems in Orlando, a cavernous warehouse where ride technology is developed and tested, the experience took attendees on a thrilling cyberpunk journey that included a sensory technology ride, a vendor gallery and social spaces, and an 8-minute dark ride. Partners contributing their expertise included Christie (projection systems), Oceaneering (ride vehicles), HOLOPLOT (speaker systems), Alcorn McBride (ride controls), and countless others. Remarkably, the whole thing came together in just 12 weeks.

The event’s official music and sound provider, SAM delivered 52 minutes of music across 230 tracks. To create a seamless audio experience and control sound separation in the open floor plan, audio elements were timed to a master loop across seven unique zones. SAM also introduced sonic ‘easter eggs’ throughout the space using audio beam technology from HOLOPLOT. Visitors crossing one of these beams were rewarded with musical embellishments that only they could hear. Creative audio from SAM was used throughout the space and included both custom music and tracks from its production music library, The Vault.

“It was truly remarkable what 20-plus partners were able to accomplish in a short timeframe,” said Whitney Arnold, SAM President of Music Services. “It speaks to the talent in this exclusive group and a collective determination to create something this complex that was both a technology showcase and fun for everyone who experienced it.”

SAM has become a major provider of experiential sound for rides, attractions and other immersive experiences. It recently provided immersive audio for TILT—Magnicity’s thrill ride at the 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck. “ATL 2023 was a unique opportunity to show what we can do in the themed entertainment space, while working closely with some of the top creatives in the industry,” said SAM Director of Brand Strategy, Russell Boiarsky.

About Stephen Arnold Music:

Often referred to as the most-heard, least-known composers in the world, Stephen Arnold Music's creativity is experienced every day in more than 500 million homes worldwide. Based in Dallas, Texas, The World Leader In Sonic Branding® has 30 years of success delivering impactful, brand-defining music that makes a difference for today's top content creators, networks, cable channels, television stations, digital media outlets, experiential, film, production companies, corporations and advertising agencies.

With multiple Emmys, Promax Gold, ADDY and MUSE awards to their credit, Stephen Arnold Music's specialized approach and commitment to the power of sonic branding, research, state-of-the-art production and unparalleled customer service is at the core of its promise. Stephen Arnold Music continues to set the creative bar in a highly competitive content landscape. For more information, please visit http://www.stephenarnoldmusic.com

Behind the scenes at ATL 2023 with Stephen Arnold Music