Gastroenterology of the Rockies Advocates for Lifesaving Colon Cancer Screenings During Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Gastroenterology of the Rockies emphasizes early colorectal cancer detection in CO during Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Prioritize screenings for prevention.

Colon cancer may present no symptoms; early screening crucial to detect polyps before they escalate to cancer.” — Matthew Seto, DO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastroenterology of the Rockies, a leading GI medical practice, is committed to raising awareness about colorectal cancer (CRC) by promoting early detection through screenings. To help improve public health, Matthew Seto, DO, board-certified gastroenterologist at Gastroenterology of the Rockies is here to remind Colorado residents about the alarming rise of colon cancer in people under age 50.

“It is estimated that 10.5% of new colorectal cancer cases occur in persons younger than 50 years,” said Dr. Seto. “Incidence of colorectal cancer (specifically adenocarcinoma) in adults aged 40 to 49 years has increased by almost 15% from 2000 to 2016.”

Colorectal Cancer: A Silent Threat

Colorectal cancer remains a significant health concern that affects men and women throughout Colorado and the United States. Here is the latest American Cancer Society, January 2024 report.

INCIDENCE: In the US, colorectal cancer is the No 1 most common cancer for men younger than age 50, and No 2 for women in the same age group, according to the American Cancer Society.

Prevention Starts with Access to Care

Colon cancer is considered a preventable cancer when detected early, says Dr. Seto.

“Starting at age 45, request your primary care physician help you find a gastroenterologist for a screening colonoscopy.”

People with a family history of colon cancer may request screenings even earlier, he says. Seeing a doctor is the first step because they can help someone navigate the process of finding a high-quality provider who has the expertise to detect colon polyps.

Since screening guidelines changed, insurance companies may now cover the cost for preventive colonoscopy screenings starting at age 45—a recommendation by the American Gastrological Association, American College of Gastroenterologists, American Cancer Society and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

It’s always best to check with insurance companies ahead of time to verify coverage.

The gastroenterologists at GI of the Rockies remind everyone about the critical importance of regular screenings for colorectal cancer.

“We are seeing an upward trend with more patients under age 50 with pre-cancerous colon polyps,” said Dr. Seto. However, when pre-cancerous colon polyps go undetected and untreated, they can develop into advanced stages of colon cancer, he added. Gastroenterologists can remove polyps during a colonoscopy.

“Some patients with colon cancer never experience any unusual symptoms, and typically do not seek out medical treatment,” said Dr. Seto." Polyps often do not become symptomatic until they become very large or turn into colorectal cancer, which is why it is important to get screened before symptoms develop."

If viewers and readers value peace of mind, Gastroenterology of the Rockies encourages people to help raise awareness about the importance of colorectal cancer screenings. Early detection can significantly increase chances of survival.

