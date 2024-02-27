Submit Release
NASA, Intuitive Machines to Discuss Moon Mission, Science Successes

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, today announced that the Company will participate in a news conference with NASA at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on February 28, 2024 at 2:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s historic lunar mission.

The IM-1 Mission to the Moon is the Company’s first of three missions with NASA carrying six of the agency’s science instruments to the South Pole region of the Moon as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, and Artemis campaign.

The news conference will air on NASA+, and NASA Television

Participants in the news conference include:

  • Steve Altemus, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Intuitive Machines
  • Tim Crain, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Intuitive Machines
  • Joel Kearns, Deputy Associate Administrator, Exploration, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington
  • Sue Lederer, CLPS project scientist, NASA Johnson

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. Intuitive Machines supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Intuitive Machines’ products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

