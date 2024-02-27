Evome Medical Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Evome ”) (TSXV: EVMT), is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, for its shares traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), in compliance with the policies of the TSXV and other applicable legislation. ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement between the Company and ICP is for an initial term of four (4) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the initial term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance fees contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.



ICP is an arm's length party to the Company, and, at the time of the agreement for ICP’s services, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ICP nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

For more information please contact:‎

Mike Seckler

Chief Executive Officer

Evome Medical Technologies Inc.

Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826‎

Email: info@evomemedical.com

