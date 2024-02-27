Unity in Action: Inaugural Coalition of DFW Leaders Amplify Women’s Voices, Philanthropy
Uniting leaders from H100 Giving Circle, Orchid Giving Circle, Village Giving Circle, and HERitage Giving Fund to highlight the importance of women's inclusion.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unity in Action: Inaugural Coalition of DFW Leaders Amplify Women’s Voices, Philanthropy
In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, a groundbreaking coalition of philanthropic powerhouses in Dallas/Fort Worth, comprising diverse local women's philanthropic organizations, is launching a powerful first-of-its-kind Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign. In an event curated by local business owner Margie Aguilar’s ISP Creative, this initiative aims to inspire unity and encourage the local community to support the advancement of women and girls across DFW.
The coalition encourages media outlets to join the celebration, witness the unveiling of the powerful PSA campaign, and engage with the leaders driving positive change for women and girls in the DFW community.
The campaign brings together leaders from H100 Giving Circle, Orchid Giving Circle Fund, Village Giving Circle, and HERitage Giving Fund to highlight the importance of women's inclusion in all aspects of life. The PSA emphasizes the need for supporting programs and services geared toward helping women and girls from underrepresented groups in the community.
Key Points:
- Strategic Vision and Creative Expertise: ISP Creative, the visionary curator of the campaign, brings its strategic vision and proven expertise in executing creative campaigns that leave a lasting impact.
- Leadership and Representation: The coalition comprises leaders from diverse backgrounds, including African American, Asian American/Pacific Islander, and Hispanic communities, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and representation.
- Addressing Critical Issues: The campaign addresses a range of issues affecting communities of color across Dallas/Fort Worth, such as education, healthcare disparities, economic empowerment, and social justice inequities.
- Collective Impact: Through strategic partnerships and collaboration, the coalition leverages collective resources to make a tangible impact, dismantling barriers and creating pathways for success for women in the DFW metroplex.
Mission Statements:
- H100 Giving Circle: The H100 Latina Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation encourages philanthropy in the Hispanic/Latina community, contributing strategically and meaningfully throughout the DFW area. They provide opportunities to learn about issues affecting Hispanic women and girls.
- Orchid Giving Circle Fund: Orchid Giving Circle® is an Asian sisterhood that provides grants and fosters philanthropy primarily within and for the North Texas Asian community. They aim to effect beneficial change through collective giving, supporting non-profits that empower women, girls, and the greater community.
- Village Giving Circle: Organized in 2017, The Village Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation honors, sustains, and expands the legacy of African American women’s philanthropy by funding organizations that positively impact the African-American community in North Texas.
- HERitage Giving Fund: The mission of HERitage is to encourage philanthropy in the Black community, contribute strategically, and bring new funding to nonprofit organizations serving Black womxn and girls throughout the state of Texas.
The coalition extends an invitation to participate in the celebration, witness the debut of the impactful campaign, and connect with the leaders who are spearheading positive change for women and girls in the DFW community.
Unity in Action Event Details:
Event Name: Unity in Action - Inaugural Coalition of DFW Women Leaders PSA Campaign Celebration
Date: March 8, 2024
Time: 4pm
Location: The Constellation Club, 5215 N O’Connor Blvd. Suite 2600, Irving, TX 75039
Media Contact: Margie Aguilar at margie@ispstudios.tv; 214-924-6481.
Panelists include:
Cynthia Yung, Founder, Orchid Giving Circle Fund
Dr. Froswa’ Booker, Co-Founder, HERitage Giving Fund
Lisa Montgomery, Co-Founder, Village Giving Circle Fund
Pearl Garza Fracchia, Original Hispanic 50, H100 Latina Giving Circle
Media is invited to attend the event. Tickets for the general public are available: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-unity-in-action-tickets-839080220527
Margarita Aguilar
ISP Creative
International Women's Day PSA