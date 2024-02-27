Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that company management will participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference and Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024. Details of participation are as follows:



TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Conference

Format: Genetic Medicines Panel

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Time: 2:10 PM ET – 3:10 PM ET

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Time: 10:40 AM ET – 11:10 AM ET

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Leveraging its integrated and interrelated Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine platforms and proprietary core capabilities, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies with diverse treatment modalities for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya’s most advanced candidates include TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), and TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor being initially developed for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Tenaya also has multiple early-stage programs progressing through preclinical development. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

