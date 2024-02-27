ATN to Present at Sidoti Spring 2024 Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on March 14, 2024

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Brad Martin and Chief Financial Officer Carlos Doglioli will present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2024 Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday March 14th, 2024. Management also will host one-on-one virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.



Presentation Date: Thursday, March 14th

Presentation Time: 9:15am ET

To view the webcast, please visit the Events & Presentation page of the ATN investor relations website via the following link: https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations . An on-demand replay of the presentation will be available in the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com .

CONTACT :

Michele Satrowsky Ian Rhoades Treasurer Investor Relations 978-619-1300 ATNI@investorrelations.com







