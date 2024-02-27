Sage signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to enable AI-powered solutions for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Sage and AWS to launch first domain-specific accounting Large Language Model (LLM) and AI-powered carbon reporting solution Sage Earth to be available in AWS Marketplace

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, a leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This agreement will significantly enhance how SMBs optimize their operations with generative artificial intelligence (AI) and tackle environmental responsibilities, with Sage Earth now available in AWS Marketplace.



Today, SMBs can leverage Sage Intacct in AWS Marketplace. With this collaboration, Sage expands its relationship with AWS, enabling SMBs to successfully navigate the complexities of modern finance and address environmental responsibilities with cutting-edge solutions.

AI-Driven Accounting and Compliance

Sage will develop a domain-specific LLM for accounting and compliance using Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Lex. This specialized accounting and compliance-focused LLM will initially inform Sage’s new AI-powered assistant, Sage Copilot, and serve as a robust foundation designed to enable SMBs to navigate local accounting and compliance applications. Powered by AWS, the LLM will have the capability to process and analyze vast amounts of data swiftly and efficiently.

“This collaboration signifies a shared vision between Sage and AWS to transform accounting solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, focusing on simplifying carbon reporting and accounting for our customers and the wider business community. We are committed to harnessing the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and pave the way for sustainable growth among SMBs,” said Walid Abu-Hadba, Chief Product Officer, Sage.



Elevating Sustainability for SMBs

Sage Earth will also now be available in AWS Marketplace through the SCA. Powered by machine learning (ML) and AI, it uses AWS services including Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (Amazon QLDB), Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). The solution leverages accounting and other data sources to calculate businesses’ carbon footprints and suggests emission reduction strategies for small businesses and large enterprises’ value chains. It is currently integrated with several financial accounting platforms including Sage 50 and Sage Business Cloud Accounting as well as other solution providers.

Sage Earth will be available in AWS Marketplace in the UK and Ireland in the following weeks, with plans to extend to North America and across Europe over the next 18 months.

“Sage Earth has played a crucial role in integrating sustainability into our core business practices. It fosters a culture where sustainability is part of normal business operations, promoting transparency and accountability. The collaborative efforts of Sage and AWS in developing Sage Earth demonstrate how SMBs can effectively balance streamlining operations with their environmental responsibilities,” says Liana Fricker, Founder, Inspiration Space, and Sage Earth customer.

Aligned with Sage's Sustainability and Society strategy, the collaboration between Sage Earth and AWS focuses on developing a comprehensive carbon emissions database. This innovative project encompasses an array of products, services, and regions, and is informed by AI and ML, using ESG hybridization* to help SMBs navigate decisions with incomplete or inconsistent data.

"Deepening our relationship with Sage enables us to take a significant step together toward empowering SMBs with the tools they need to thrive in today's digital landscape. The development of domain specific LLMs and integration of Sage Earth on AWS are prime examples of how we're enabling businesses to modernize and make informed decisions around accounting, finances, and their environmental impact,” said G2 Krishnamoorthy, Vice President of Analytics at AWS.

Notes to editors

*ESG Hybridization: combining different approaches and data sources to evaluate a company's environmental, social, and governance impacts more accurately, especially when direct information is scarce or incomplete.

AWS has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving SMBs through services, support and innovation that drive economic growth. Accessing Sage Earth via AWS Marketplace ensures customers experience seamless integration with existing AWS services and simplifies billing and administration by consolidating costs. It also adheres to AWS's high standards of security and compliance. This availability facilitates quick access and easy deployment, supported by AWS's scalable infrastructure to meet varying business demands.