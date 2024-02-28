VirtualPBX Wins 2024 Product Of The Year Award For Outstanding Business Phone Plans
In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, VirtualPBX business phone plans have proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. ”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VirtualPBX, a leading provider of business communication solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Product of the Year Award from for its exceptional business phone plans. The award from TMC Internet Telephony recognizes VirtualPBX’s commitment to innovation, excellence in serving small businesses, unparalleled customer service, and the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated contact center product.
— Rich Tehrani, TMC CEO
“I am honored to recognize VirtualPBX with a 2024 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, VirtualPBX business phone plans have proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from VirtualPBX.”
As the landscape of business communication continues to evolve, VirtualPBX remains dedicated to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of small businesses. With a focus on putting flexibility in the hands of their customers, VirtualPBX offers a range of features including business SMS, customizable call routing, advanced reporting, and powerful integrations.
“We are thrilled to receive the 2024 Product of the Year Award for our business phone plans,” said Paul Hammond, CEO of VirtualPBX. “This recognition reaffirms our dedication to serving small businesses with top-notch communication solutions that drive success. At VirtualPBX, we prioritize customer satisfaction above all else, and this award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence.”
In addition to delivering industry-leading business phone plans, VirtualPBX prides itself on offering the best-in-class customer service experience. With a team of knowledgeable and friendly experts, VirtualPBX ensures that every customer receives the support they need to maximize the value of their communication solutions. This includes 24/7 support as well as implementation services like individualized onboarding and white glove managed rollout for those customers who want hands-off rapid implementation.
Speaking of continued leadership, VirtualPBX is excited to announce the upcoming release of its new contact center product, which will further enhance its comprehensive suite of communication offerings. Designed to streamline customer interactions and improve efficiency, the contact center product will empower businesses to deliver exceptional service and drive growth.
VirtualPBX remains dedicated to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, and looks forward to continuing to serve small businesses with best-in-class communication solutions.
