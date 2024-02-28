Aviation Week Network’s ATW Reveals 2024 Airline Industry Achievement Award Winners
Winners will be celebrated at Gala Dinner in Dubai this MayWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s ATW today announces Delta Air Lines is the 2024 ATW Airline of the Year. The winners of the 50th annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards are also revealed.
The ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards recognize excellence across airline operations and are widely considered the most coveted in the air transport industry. They are selected by a panel of editors and analysts from Aviation Week Network’s ATW, Routes and CAPA.
In addition to the airline winners, awards will be presented to two individuals who have made important and significant contributions to the global air transport industry. Retired American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong will receive the Excellence in Leadership Award.
“Our event in May will be a very special event marking the 50th anniversary of the ATW Awards. We look forward to honoring and celebrating these highly-deserving winners and to shining a light on all the good that is achieved through air transport connectivity and the people in this industry who work so hard every day,” said ATW Editor-in-Chief Karen Walker.
The 2024 ATW winners are:
Delta Air Lines, Airline of the Year: Delta’s exceptional performance ended 2023 with all-time record revenue, leading on-time performance and continued strong growth across domestic, international, leisure and corporate markets. CEO Ed Bastian’s mantra is that Delta’s success flows from the concept of the company’s number one role of taking care of its 100,000 global professionals. Each year on Feb. 14, eligible Delta employees receive a profit-sharing check. This year’s total was an extraordinary $1.4 billion, taking the total amount given over a decade to more than $11 billion. Delta’s investments in building a premium brand to loyal customers has also paid off, with the brand being named in the top five U.S. eCommerce retailers along names like Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Apple.
Delta took its customer experience to a new level in 2023 with innovations on the ground and in the air, including its continued roll-out of fast, free Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members globally and the launch of Delta Sync – personalizing the travel journey and providing a seamless experience to customers. The airline also completed extensive airport upgrades and improvements in cities including Los Angeles, New York and Salt Lake City among others, while debuting new and expanded Delta Sky Clubs across its network.
Delta embeds sustainability in everything it does, with a multi-faceted approach that includes advocating for policy incentives to scale the market so all airlines can access more sustainable, affordable fuels. Delta is a founding member of Americans for Clean Aviation Fuels (ACAF) and has joined a sustainability coalition with Boeing and NASA to support the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator program.
Delta also prioritizes corporate responsibility, returning 1% of annual profits to the communities where its people live, work and serve. Further, Delta people make a difference in their communities by devoting their time and talents to a wide array of nonprofit and charitable partners.
Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta Air Lines, said: “This is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of the dedication of our 100,000 people worldwide. Through our nearly 100-year history, it’s our people that continuously set us apart and their care and professionalism that will take us to even greater heights as we soar into the future.”
Doug Parker, Lifetime Achievement: Parker retired as CEO of American Airlines in March 2022 and as Chairman in April 2023 after more than 35 years in the airline industry, including 20 years as CEO at American, US Airways and America West. He created the world’s largest airline when US Airways merged with American and was the only U.S. airline CEO through both the 9/11 attacks and the COVID pandemic. A transformative leader, he now runs a nonprofit, Breaking Down Barriers, to open pilot career paths to a more diverse candidate base.
Goh Choon Phong, Excellence in Leadership: Choon Phong is an exemplary leader who continuously strives to achieve the best for the SIA Group. Under his helm, Singapore Airlines has emerged stronger from the pandemic, retained its world-class customer service and in-flight standards, and is deepening its strategic presence in the Indian aviation market. Choon Phong leads by example, pushing everyone in the organization to deal with issues in a nimble and agile manner, and enhance the strengths and capabilities of the two airlines in its portfolio. As a result, Singapore Airlines has buttressed its reputation as one of the industry’s leading carriers, and the SIA Group has continued to hit new operating and financial performance records.
Mr. Goh Choon Phong, CEO, Singapore Airlines said: "I would like to thank our customers, as well as our shareholders and partners, for their strong support, which we never take for granted. We will continue to invest in and enhance the travel experience of our customers, and work hard to retain our industry-leading position. I accept this accolade on behalf of everyone in the SIA Group. Navigating the challenges brought about by the pandemic has been a difficult journey. Our success is a testament to the exceptional Singapore Airlines family, whose sacrifices, perseverance, and dedication allowed us to emerge stronger than before.”
International Airlines Group (IAG), Eco-Airline of the Year: IAG, parent of British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and LEVEL, has used its scale, influence and track record over the last 30 years to transform its business and drive industry-wide changes for a truly sustainable aviation industry. IAG and its airlines were the first to publish their carbon footprint, offer a carbon offset program for their customers, set a target for net zero greenhouse emissions, and set a voluntary target of 10% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) use, all of which are best practices adopted today by other airlines. In 2023 IAG bought 12% of the world’s SAF supply and achieved a significant 3.6% reduction in carbon intensity.
United Airlines, Humanitarian Force for Good: The inaugural recipient of this important Award, United’s many long-standing humanitarian and charitable endeavors include being a founding sponsor of Airlink, a global humanitarian organization that delivers critical aid to communities during natural and man-made disasters; as well as transporting 800,000 lbs. of cargo and flying 3,000 humanitarian volunteers to 25 countries in 2023. United’s Global Community Engagement supports more than 100 charitable partnerships supporting communities around the world, including organizations like the American Red Cross, Good360, Make-A-Wish America, Rise Against Hunger, Special Olympics and World Central Kitchen.
Azul, Airline Market Leader: In 15 years of operation, Azul has become a leader in the Brazilian and South American region and is now Brazil’s largest airline, serving over 160 destinations domestically and in the U.S. and Europe. The carrier grew rapidly by launching services to Brazilian markets previously underserved or unserved by air transport in the road infrastructure-challenged nation. With CEO John Rodgerson at the helm, Azul has made affordable air travel available to millions of Brazilians to places where there was no air service before Azul. And it maintains strong customer service with onboard Wi-Fi, snacks and television. “Since 2008, Azul has helped to double the aviation market in Brazil. With world class customer service and operational excellence, we continue to grow the market and connect Brazil like never before,” said Azul CEO John Rodgerson.
Scoot, Value Airline of the Year: Through its 12-year history, this Singapore-based low-cost carrier has continuously evolved by investing in technology to enhance the customer experience, strengthen infrastructure and drive productivity. Over the years, Scoot has successfully leveraged its network and synergies with its full-service parent carrier, Singapore Airlines, to strengthen its position as the leading low-cost carrier in the region. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng, Scoot has posted record passenger revenue, load factors and profits. There has also been an overall year-on-year improvement in customer satisfaction (CSAT) score and net promoter score (NPS) for on-ground and onboard touchpoints.
Mr Leslie Thng, CEO, Scoot, said: “We are honoured to receive this award, a testament to the commitment and hard work of all our people at Scoot. This recognition inspires us to continue to innovate, push boundaries and seek opportunities to enhance our customer experience while providing them a unique travel experience at great value. We will also remain agile when responding to market dynamics and any potential headwinds, and continually invest in our people to maintain our position as the leading low-cost carrier in the region.”
Air Canada Cargo, Cargo Operator of the Year: With its fleet of Boeing 767Fs, Air Canada Cargo has invested in technology to make digital transformation a key pillar of its commercial strategy. This includes building a customer-centric digital environment that provides valuable self-serve schedule and booking tools to better support customers and moving their accounts to a cloud-based system, reducing the need for paper air waybills. Air Canada Cargo was also the first North American carrier to join the CargoWise platform, giving customers real-time access to schedules, pricing, and booking.
Matthieu Casey, Managing Director-Commercial, Air Canada Cargo, said: “We are humbled and proud of this incredible recognition. Thanks go to our employees and colleagues across all areas of our business, and to our customers and partners for their continued vote of confidence and strong and long-lasting partnerships, all of which fuel our success and growth.”
The 50th ATW Awards, sponsored by CFM International, will be presented at a gala dinner on May 31.
For more information about the Awards, attending the Award ceremony and sponsorship opportunities, click here or contact Gabriel Balmes at gabriel.balmes@informa.com.
###
