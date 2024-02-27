Wish to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 4, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH) (“ContextLogic” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the close of market on Monday, March 4, 2024. In light of the pending transaction that was announced on February 12, 2024, the Company will not host a conference call or live webcast to discuss these financial results.

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

